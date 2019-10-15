Associate professors promoted

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board has promoted Associate Professors BS-19 (Basic Science and Humanity Group) Sher Daraz Khan, and Saadullah to the post of Principal/Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department on regular basis with immediate effect. Their posting/transfers orders will be issued later. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.