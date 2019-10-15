Police prepare strategy for Azadi March

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police have devised a comprehensive strategy to deal with any untoward incident during the Azadi March.

A spokesman for the police department told reporters all-out efforts were being made to cope with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led anti-government campaigners. The police personnel were being equipped with modern and equipment so as to prevent any unlawful act by the participants of the Azadi March.He said necessary equipment had been provided to almost all the police stations across the Dera Ismail Khan police circle.On Monday, a rehearsal parade of police jawans was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.