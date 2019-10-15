ICCI demands favourable atmosphere for real estate sectors

Islamabad:Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that real estate sector has the potential to drive the growth of economy and stressed that government should take policy measures to create conducive environment for it so that it could play more effective role in the economic development of the country. He was addressing a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association (IEAA) that visited ICCI led by its President Sardar Tahir. Ch. Zahid Rafiq, Secretary General, Naveed Akhtar Vice President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Nadeem ud Din, Rana Arshad and other representatives of IEAA were also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that real estate sector played vital role in promoting business activities, economic growth, employment generation and poverty reduction and urged that government should rationalize taxes on this sector for its better growth.