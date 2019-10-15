Free cardiac camp

A free cardiac camp was held at Hameed Latif Hospital in continuation of World Heart Day-2019.

It was largely attended by people from different walks of life. According to a press release, the camp was formally opened by Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif Khan. Ten free cardiac clinics were established under the supervision of senior consultants of cardiac surgery and cardiology, Prof. Dr. Mobeen Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Bilal Zakaria Khan, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Hayat Malik, Prof. Dr. Shahid Amin, Dr. Masood Ahmad, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Junaid Zafar, Asst. Prof. Dr. Rehan Shahid, Dr. Syed Najam Hayder, Dr. Suleman Khan, Dr. (Col) Abid Hussain. Free nutritionist services were provided by Dr. Mahnaz Nasir and many other free tests/services were given to a large number of the general public. The participants appreciated Hameed Latif Hospital’s free camp initiative for the general public under its ongoing corporate responsibility program.

The closing session of World Heart Day was attended by a large number of cardiologists, members of civil society, patients, media and hospital management. The concluding session was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as the chief guest while the guests of honour were Inzamamul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed and Misbah-ul-Haq, former cricket celebrities. The event was also attended by Ms. Talat Khan, CEO, Dr. Yousaf Latif Khan, Clinical Director, Dr. Haroon Latif Khan, Managing Director, Ms. Yasmin Zaki, HMC Consultant, Mr Naveed Khan, Director Finance, and others.