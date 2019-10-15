DACGC win Sindh Inter-Club Golf Championship

KARACHI: The Defence Authority Country Club (DACGC) has vowed to make its presence felt in this year’s National Inter-Club Golf Championship after winning the Sindh leg of the event here over the weekend.

The DACGC won the two-day Sindh Inter-Club Golf Championship organised by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) at DACGC and Karachi Golf Club in an emphatic manner.

Captained by Major Irfan Kiyani, the DACGC team won in several categories of the championship which featured the top four golf clubs of the city – DACGC, KGC, Airmen Club and Arabian Sea Country Club.

“Our team really performed well and we are also pleased that the championship was held in a befitting manner,” said Brig Muhammad Mushtaq, Secretary DACGC. “We are confident that our players will make their presence felt in the National Inter-Club Championship,” he added.

By virtue of winning the Singh event, DACGC will be representing the province in the National Inter-Club Championship to be hosted by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) in Lahore in December.

In the two-day Sindh championship, DACGC stunned more fancied KGC as Airmen team also punched above its weight. The main reason why DAGC won the championship was their team’s performance in the ladies and junior amateur events.

In the ladies event, the duo of Humera Khalid and Nida Haq won the contest to give DAGC full points.

In the junior amateurs event, the team of Omar Khalid and Junaid Irfan won the top honours. DAGC finished second in amateurs and senior amateurs categories while Airmen won in senior amateurs and girls categories. The winners for Airmen were Azhar Abbas, Col Mansoor Akram in senior amateurs and sisters Dania and Abeeha in girls’ categories. KGC prevailed in the amateurs category.

“It was a well-contested championship,” said Asad I.A Khan, President SGA. “We will try to improve it further next year as there are plans to expand the number of senior amateurs to four and add a veterans’ category in it,” he added.