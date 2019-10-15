Breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We should raise awareness about primary prevention of the disease, and the environmental and chemical connections to breast cancer.

The government can do a much better job at evaluating chemicals and protecting Pakistani women’s health. The government must ensure that substances are evaluated for real-world exposure. If any cancer-causing substances are present in products, they must be identified with a hazard symbol so that consumers have appropriate information about the precautions that need to be taken when the product is used.

Rimsha Bashir

Islamabad