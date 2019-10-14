close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Complaints of 5,135 expats resolved

Islamabad

A
APP
October 14, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has resolved 5,135 complaints lodged so far by the expatriates on the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

A total of 5,615 complaints of the expatriates were received on the PMDU, out of which 91 per cent had been resolved by the Ministry, official sources said. Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis were received from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

