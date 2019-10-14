I-11 shelter home feeds around 1,500 persons daily

Islamabad:The I-11 Panah Gah (Shelter Home) with a house capacity of over 200 people in the federal capital were feeding as many as 1,500 homeless and needy persons three times a day to strive their hunger.

Around 300 persons were served breakfast, approximately 500 got lunch while over 600 were being given dinner in Panah Gah, the caretaker of the I-11 shelter, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti told this agency.

“We provide residence on a first-come-first-serve basis daily and all the particulars and every person’s details are not only registered but also shared with the police,” he said. He said Islamabad is the only city with fully functional shelters in buildings, with staff deputed there as well while a number of homeless shelters opened across the country mostly run in tents.

In response to a question, he said a separate room has also been designated for females and around 110 women had stayed in the ‘Panah Gah’ last month. He said all the expenses are bore by philanthropists including salaries of 22 employees working over there, adding commodities such as flour and pulses were preferred to cash donations. Hoti said two other shelters; one operating at Tarlai and other at Peshawar More G-9 was also providing one time meal to over 100 persons per day.