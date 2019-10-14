24kg heroin seized at airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 24kg heroin to the United Kingdom through cargo service at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday. The drug was concealed in a salt lamp carton to be shipped to a foreign country in the name of jams. The parcel was booked by a person named Makhdoom Rasheed of Multan.
