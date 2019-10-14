close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

PSQCA to set standards for electric rickshaws soon

October 14, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will finalise the standards of electric rickshaws within a month.

Talking to this agency, Director Standards, Ali Bux Soomro said the authority is developing standards for the electric Rickshaws which will run through battery not fuel. “We are making two types of standards for electric rickshaws including standards for electrical fuelling and standards for equipment safety. The authority has 12 divisions however two of these Automobile and Electrical divisions are working on developing these standards. PSQCA is a sole authority at national level and has developed 22,000 standards so far, he said.

