Mon Oct 14, 2019
A
APP
October 14, 2019

Around 22,488 tickets issued for signals violation by ITP

National

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued as many as 22,488 tickets for violation of traffic signals during the current year.

The motorists were issued tickets following directions of IGP Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules, SSP (traffic) Farrukh Rasheed told this agency.

The personnel had been directed to ensure implementation of the traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing tickets to the road users, he said.

Rashid said the traffic police were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the road users, adding that, squads had been constituted to check the unauthorized number plates or LED lights on their vehicles. He appealed to the citizens to follow rules and use number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO).

