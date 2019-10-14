‘Around 20pc suffering from mental disorders’

LAHORE: Mental disorders are on the rise not in the country and have become the second biggest illness after cardiac ailments and cancer.

The mental disorders are increasing suicide tendencies among people and one person after every 40 seconds takes his life in the world. In Pakistan, unfortunately over 20 per cent population is suffering from mental disorders currently.

This was stated by chairman of Psychiatry Department of King Edward Medical University and Mayo Hospital’s Professor Dr Aftab Asif in an exclusive talk with APP in connection with the World Mental Health Day observance. The KEMU had also arranged a seminar on the topic of ‘suicide prevention’ among mental disorder patients.

He said that mental illness had become a big threat and taking its toll on people from all walks of life. Mental disorders affect nearly 12 per cent of world’s population and about 450 million or one out of every four people around the world experiences a mental illness, he added.

He said that mental disorders were affecting the second largest number of people in the world after cardiac diseases and cancer. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that if the number of mental orders patients continued at the current rate, it would become number one disease in 2030 in the world, the expert disclosed.

He said that every 40 seconds someone loses his life by committing suicide in the world. In Pakistan, three people out of one lakh ended their lives by committing suicide.

Men are more in number compared with women who suffer from mental disorders leading to suicide. He said that suicide had become the second most common cause of premature death among teens and young adults.

Despite progress, still one person dies of suicide every 40 seconds in the world, he added. One adult in four and one child in ten suffer from mental health issues in the country, he added.

In Pakistan, it is estimated that 24 million people are in need of psychiatric assistance. However, allocated resources for the screening and treatment of mental health disorders are not enough to meet the increasing need. According to the WHO data, Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, one of the lowest numbers in the world. Rising inflation, unemployment, social problems particularly depression play major role in increasing mental disorders, he added.