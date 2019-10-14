Fix the railways

As stated by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan and China have finalized the multi-billion dollar Main Line-I (ML-I) project as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The finalized project is worth $8.2 billion project. He shared the feasibility report of ML-2 (Fast Train) project with his Chinese counterpart and said that “We are planning to start work on the fast train project soon after the completion of ML-I in the next 3-4 years”. The minister also said that the length of railway track from Karachi to Peshawar will be around 1,800 kilometers and the new signaling system will be installed. There will not be any crossing on the new track and all the existing railway crossings will be abolished after completion of the ML-I project.

The minister is requested to first plug the corruption rampant in Railways, and which has shattered the whole system and tarnished the image of this institution in the eyes of citizens. It is unbelievable that an ailing person can win a marathon race. First, we need to set things right in railways. There is a serious problem of over staffing, low efficiency, red-tapism, etc. Many scams of ghost pensioners have surfaced time and again. It would be in the fitness of things if we first set our house right and then go for mega projects. The available facilities of railways have been denied to the majority of the people of this country.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad