Bad traffic

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan in terms of population. The city is loaded with a lot of problems, but traffic is one of the more serious problems of the city.
According to a report, Pakistan has a very high incidence of traffic accidents. My humble request to the concerned authorities is to look into the matter and make the city’s traffic management better.
Abrar Moosa
Karachi
