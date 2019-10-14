close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Bad traffic

Newspost

 
October 14, 2019

Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan in terms of population. The city is loaded with a lot of problems, but traffic is one of the more serious problems of the city.

According to a report, Pakistan has a very high incidence of traffic accidents. My humble request to the concerned authorities is to look into the matter and make the city’s traffic management better.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi

More From Newspost