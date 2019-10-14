Medvedev thumps Zverev to win Shanghai Masters title

SHANGHAI: Daniil Medvedev conceded that he had been “invincible” after he won his fourth title of a spectacular year with a thumping 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime contender to join the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. This was an emphatic statement from the world number four, needing just 74 minutes to seal the crown and failing to drop a set all week.

“I can say that here I looked invincible this week, since I am the winner,” said Medvedev.Asked in what respect he has improved, Medvedev said: “I think it’s everything together, something clicked in my game in the US, I don’t know why.

“I think it’s the hard work I’ve been doing.” Medvedev made a fast start, winning his service game and then breaking Zverev’s for an early 2-0 lead.

Under a closed stadium roof because of rain in Shanghai, Zverev was suffocating, down 3-0 after 11 minutes. But the German sent down an ace to finally get a foothold in the match and then broke back for 3-2.

The duo went with serve until Zverev conceded the set with two calamitous double faults on the trot, the last of which he transpired to gift with a horribly mis-hit second serve that drew a few giggles from the crowd.

The second set began in the same way as the first — Medvedev breaking Zverev’s first service game for a prompt 2-0 lead. He then broke once more in the fourth for a dominant victory, and sealed the title with an ace — and the most subtle of smiles.