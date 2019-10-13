Pakistan, China to expedite work on CPEC western route

ISLAMABAD: Following the completion of first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan and China’s Joint Working Group (JWP) on Infrastructure Development has decided to expedite the work on western route.

A high-level delegation of China, led by transport minister, called on the Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and discussed the infrastructure development projects in detail, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department here Saturday.

The JWG has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for transport infrastructure development. Under second phase of the CPEC, around 1,270 kilometre highways would be constructed, it said, adding the roads from Gilgit to Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan and Swat Expressway Phase-II would also be developed.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the performance of Ministry of Communications in timely completion of the first phase projects and thanked Pakistan for extending great hospitality to them.

The Chinese minister was of the view that the CPEC would benefit next generations of the two countries, adding the leadership of China and Pakistan were determined to ensure timely completion of the project.

Murad Saeed appreciated hard work, determination and professional expertise of the Chinese engineers working on different projects of the CPEC. He expressed his commitment and resolve for removing the impediments in timely completion of the CPEC infrastructure projects, which would help create more job opportunities and give a boost to local business.

Murad Saeed also apprised the visiting delegation of the establishment of CPEC Authority and thanked the People’s Republic of China for their strong support on the Kashmir issue. He said China was a role model for achieving economic progress and alleviating poverty.

The delegation was also apprised of the three new and priority areas of agriculture, tourism and poverty alleviation in second phase of CPEC arrangement.