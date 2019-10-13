Team Pakistan train in Greece ahead of Socca World Cup

KARACHI: Team Pakistan on Saturday trained in Crete, Greece ahead of their Socca World Cup opener against Slovania to be held on Monday (tomorrow).

The session was conducted by English coach Kevin Reeves.

While talking to reporters, Reeves said that the players were completely fit and hoped that the boys would put in an impressive show during the second edition of the tournament.

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘H’ with Slovenia, Germany, Hungary and Romania. After the first match, they will take on Romania on October 15.

On October 16, they will clash with a strong Germany side, which won the inaugural edition last year in Portugal. In their last group match, Pakistan will take on Hungary on October 17.

The semi-finals, third-place play-off and the summit clash will be played on October 20. The closing ceremony will also be held on the same day.

Reeves said he believed that his team possessed all the ingredients to produce stunning results.

Team manager Zabe Khan said that the team had been training well and the weather in Greece was pleasant. “We are well prepared to put up a strong show and will try to play aggressively,” he said.