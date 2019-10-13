Day of the girl

Every year October 11 is celebrated as the International Day of the Girl Child across the world with the aim of promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their rights. The day has been celebrated since 2012 and the UN is investing in realising the true potential of young girls, upholding their rights and promising them a more just and equitable future across the globe.

According to the organisation Girls Not Brides, in Pakistan an estimated 21 percent of girls are married as minors. The day gives us an opportunity to make the public aware about the issues girls are facing. We should conduct awareness campaigns on every street of the country to make everyone aware that girls need justice. I urge the government and the concerned authorities to put combined efforts to save every girl child’s rights.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech