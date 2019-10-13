CITY PULSE

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Nazia Ejaz’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Letters’ until October 17. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the play Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila at 4pm and 6pm on October 13. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘The Confession’ at 6:30pm on October 15. In this film, a war veteran is interrogated and tortured to give a false confession of his supposed crimes against the state. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sara Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) until October 15. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Arsalan Naqvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unaccompanied’ utntil October 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Koel Gallery is hosting Affan Baghpati’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Alternative Imaginary’ until October 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.