Shipping Lines & Private Freight Trains Geared Up for Multimodal Transportation via Pakistan Railway

Karachi: International Shipping Group CMA CGM and Marine Group of companies have initiated a multimodal transport service via train for import and export cargo to help reduce port congestion and provide door-to-door transportation.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was also organized at Wazir Mansion Railway Station to lay the foundation of their partnership. The ceremony was attended by senior management of both the groups including senior railway officials.

Mr. Aasim Siddiqui, Managing Director of Marine Group and Mr. Romain Vigneaux Regional Director Middle East & Indian Subcontinent of CMA CGM Group also agreed to further increase cargo movement via Pakistan Railways both bonded & non-bonded and ensure efficient cargo movement to facilitate customers.

The groups also agreed to promote plantation around loading and unloading railway stations to help build green environment in the country.***