Sindh governor meets Iraqi delegation

A 23-member delegation of the National Defense University, War and Staff College led by Brigadier Khalid Abdul Hussain Hassan on Saturday met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House.

He said law and order in the country had improved while cultural, economic and other development activities were at their peak due to which the foreign investments had also increased across the country.

He said the solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only through the UN resolutions, and the entire Muslim Ummah had to play its role in this regard.

Ismail said Iraq and its capital Baghdad were of extraordinary importance in Islamic history, and Pakistan valued its relations with Iraq. He said the religious places in Iraq were very close to their hearts due to which a large number of Pakistanis visited Iraq every year.

He said military and economic relations between the two countries were the need of the hour, adding that exchanges of military and trade delegations would further improve bilateral relations. Hassan said there was a long cultural, religious and historical relationship between Pakistan and Iraq. He said he was taking many memories from his visit to Pakistan, and thanked the governor for his hospitality.