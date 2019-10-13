Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs200/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved to Rs86,800/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price increased Rs189 to Rs74,417.

Meanwhile, in the international market also, gold prices increased $6 to $1,490/ounce.

Jewellers said despite an increase in prices, local market is still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.