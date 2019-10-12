Verdict reserved on convicts’ appeal in Tipu murder case

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Friday reserved verdict on appeals filed by convicts in murder case of Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan reserved the verdict on appeals filed by Khurram Ejaz and Saeed Ahsan against their conviction after hearing arguments of the parties.

In 2011, an ATC had handed down capital punishment to Khurram Ejaz for killing Tipu Truckanwala. In 2015, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Saeed Ahsan in Truckanwala’s murder to 60 years in prison after prosecution claimed Ahsan had aided the murder by providing arms and conveyance. Tipu Truckanwala was critically injured when assailants shot him in the parking area of Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport in 2010. He later died.