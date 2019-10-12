Assange ordered to court for extradition hearing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON, United Kingdom: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was ordered Friday to make his first in-person London court appearance to determine whether he can be released from prison as he fights extradition to the United States. The 48-year-old Australian has been in custody at the high-security Belmarsh prison in southwest London since being dramatically dragged from Ecuador’s embassy in April. He could be sentenced to spend up to 175 years in a US prison if convicted on all charges filed under the US Espionage Act. London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge Tan Ikram ordered Assange to appear in person for a case management hearing on October 21.
