Bid to smuggle nephrite foiled

PESHAWAR: The officials on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle nephrite in Mohmand district and arrested an accused. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Minerals Department confiscated semi-expensive mineral “nephrite” in its operation at the Prang Ghar tehsil of the Mohmand district, said an official communiqué.

The operation was carried out by royalty inspectors Muhammad Shahzad and Sajid of Mines and Minerals Department on prior intelligence information. After the successful operation, the police arrested the driver of the dumper and lodged a first information report against him.

The arrested driver is also a resident of Prang Ghar. Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali appreciated the royalty inspectors for the successful operation. He said the government would not tolerate any illegal excavation and smuggling of mines and minerals in the province.