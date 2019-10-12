PTCL launches campaign on breast cancer awareness

Islamabad : Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) launched a month long campaign on Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October with initiatives including, The Pink Club, PTCL’s virtual club for female employees, that is running a comprehensive digital campaign on giving orientation to its staff members on the myths associated with the disease, along with the importance of early detection through self-examination.

A prominent part of the digital campaign was a panel discussion hosted for all employees featuring the company’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Asma Mahfooz. Primarily, the focus of the discussion was to address concerns and queries shared by PTCL employees. The session also consisted of an insightful talk on lifestyle modifications that can help keep the disease at bay.

On the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer at PTCL Syed Mazhar Hussain said the PTCL is a socially responsible company and give due importance to the health and well-being of its employees. “Although, Breast Cancer has normally been associated with females, but we are ensuring awareness also to men for enabling them to play their role in educating and taking care of their family members.”

He added that awareness is the key to early detection and he is sure that the sessions arranged by the PTCL would help its employees and their friends and families to live a healthy life.

The PTCL has launched the month-long campaign as part of its annual tradition. PTCL has always been at the forefront to promote inclusion and diversity. It endeavours to create a healthy environment that is conducive to physical and mental well-being of its employees, he said.