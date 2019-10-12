Uplift projects

LAHORE: An 80-member delegation of the 21th National Security Workshop comprising parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers and members of civil society visited 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Friday.

Representing the Punjab chief minister, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hamayun and Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar welcomed the delegates. They were given briefing on the development projects, reforms in the fields of education, health and law and order in the province.