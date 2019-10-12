Pakistani students honoured in US

LAHORE :Muhammad Hamza Ihtisham, alumni of Punjab University Department of Electrical Engineering, won third prize of IEEE IAS CMD Myron Zucker Undergraduate Design Contest 2019 for his Design Project named as “Rehabilitation of Depression through Neuro-Feedback System Using EEG Technology” among 160 top countries of the world. According to a press release, he won this prize on the platform of world’s largest technical organisation Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (IEEE) in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Meanwhile, students of University of Management and Technology (UMT) have achieved a milestone by securing second position in international exhibition in USA.

A UMT student project titled ‘Android App Development for Aircraft Maintenance Engineers’ has won second position at the University Aviation Association's Annual Conference Student Poster Competition held at Memphis, TN, USA organised under the aegis of University Aviation Association (UAA).

The project was presented by the students of batch 04 BSc Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Muhammad Shahrukh, Muhammad Mehmood Ashraf and Lazib Jamil.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad while congratulating the students said UMT was making the all-out effort to provide solutions to real-world problems through research and higher education.