Literary body formed

LAHORE:Punjab University English Department former chairman Prof Razi Abedi’s students for the last many years have made an association - We are Young. They meet once in a month and refresh their literary memories. The inaugural session of the association was held on the lawns of 33-B, Punjab University Housing Society Town-I, on the eve of the World Teachers’ Day. The persons, who attended the session include, Dr Afsar Imam, Prof Imran Habib, Zahid Iqbal, Aftab Khichi, Adnan Ashraf and Amina Munir. Amir Alam conducted the session.