NAB investigating Atif Zaman scam

KARACHI: The NAB Karachi held a meeting to review progress of its inquiry against Atif Zaman, who defrauded large number of people of their money and killed news anchor, Mureed Abbas when he asked for returning the money.

The meeting held on the directives of Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, was apprised by the investigation team that Atif Zaman was the mastermind of financial scam in which a large number of people were ripped off their earnings through ponzi schemes. The meeting was told that Zaman allegedly cheated them of their hard earned money by raising front companies like Zaid Enterprises and Infinity Import Solutions and offered attractive monthly returns under the garb of investment in tyre business.

The meeting which was chaired by DG NAB Karachi, Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan was informed that as many as 30 victims of the scam have submitted their claims with NAB Karachi.

Awan directed the investigation team to expedite the inquiry and unearth the illegal assets of Atif Zaman and his accomplices. He also told them to inform the general public of their probe so more victims of the fraud could come forward to stake their claims.