Ceremony for e-Rozgaar Programme students

LAHORE:The e-Rozgaar Programme, a joint project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism, held a combined graduation ceremony of June’19-September’19 batch graduating 540 candidates who earned Rs 1,476,995 from three e-Rozgaar centres in Lahore.

The graduation ceremony was held at Auditorium of Chemical Department, University of Engineering and Technology. The chief guest of the event was Information Technology and Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun. Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, vice chancellor of UET, Lahore, Azfar Manzoor, chairman of PITB, Director General Sports Board Adnan Arshad, Sajid Latif, DG e-Governance, PITB, PITB Director Salman Amin and Dr Shagufta Naz, LCWU dean, were also present.

The minister lauded the PITB’s efforts for empowering the students to make their earnings through freelancing by using their full potential. He said the government would replicate the programme across 36 districts of Punjab. He said, “We intend to add more disciplines to the programme to attract a large number of individuals to get vocational training in various fields.”

The eRozgaar graduates from UET, PU and LCWU, 193 male and 347 female, have earned $ 12,689 (Rs 1,996,765) during the course of their training. Certificates were distributed among the graduating students of the eRogzaar centres at University of the Punjab, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Lahore College for Women University Lahore. The programme has so far produced 13,000 freelancers in creative, technical and non-technical disciplines that helped them earn Rs180 million.

date sheets: Punjab University has issued the date sheets of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I and Part-II second annual examinations 2019.

The part-I exam will begin from November 1 and Part-II from November 4, 2019. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.