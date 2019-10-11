close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Bureau report
October 11, 2019

PML-N MPA’s petition: Contempt notice issued to SNGPL officials

National

Bureau report
October 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to SNGPL officials for non-compliance with the court order about completion of natural gas supply scheme in the constituency of MPA belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued the notice to Zia Muhammad, Senior General Manager Distribution, North and others, directing them to explain their position for non-compliance with the court decision. The PML-N MPA from PK-55, Mardan, Jamshid Mohmand, had filed the contempt petition through his lawyer Muhammad Ali.

