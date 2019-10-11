Soldier martyred, two women injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and two civilians were injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. According to the ISPR, Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced Shahadat, while two women in Serian village got injured.

“Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response. Post substantiallydamaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops,” said the ISPR. On Tuesday, Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to protest the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC after one civilian was martyred and three others were injured. Pakistan said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.