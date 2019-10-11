close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Getting tenure

Newspost

 
October 11, 2019

In the past 72 years, democratic governments were not allowed to complete their tenure on the pretext of corruption and misrule. Now the logic of aborting the tenure has taken a U-turn.

Any government trying to eliminate corruption and over/under invoicing would be restrained to complete its tenure.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

