KU announces BA result

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced the result of BA Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination conducted in the 2018.

Student of Iqra Huffaz Degree College secured all three top positions. Hafiza Haniya Waqas clinched the first position by obtaining 846 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks. Hafiza Ansa Siddiqui secured the second position by scoring 829 marks and Hafiza Lubaba stood third by obtaining 828 marks.

According to the preamble to the result notification, 7,081 candidates were registered, of which, 6,891 students appeared in the annual examination. A total of 787 candidates passed in first division, 2,150 students in second division and five candidates in third division. The overall pass percentage stood at 42.69 per cent.

VS admissions

The deadline for the submission of admission forms of the Department of Visual Studies is October 11, 2019.

The KU is offering admissions for academic session 2020 in a four-year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures.