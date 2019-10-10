Hong Kong Squash Open called off

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Squash Open has become the latest international sports event to be called off because of the unprecedented political unrest gripping the city.

The international hub has been shaken by four months of massive pro-democracy pro­tests which have seen increasingly violent clashes between hardcore demonstrators and the police, as well as regular disruptions to transport.

A string of high-profile entertainment and sports events have been cancelled as a result. “Hong Kong Squash has decided, after careful consideration and extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, to postpone the 2019 Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open... to next year,” organisers said in a statement.