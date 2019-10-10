Shahid wins golf title

LAHORE: The October Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Event was held at the appealing and alluring Royal Palm Golf Course, yesterday.

All the formidable and imposing golf players of the club converged to this course for an intimidating display of their golf playing skills. But then competitive activity has its own way of weeding out the deficient ones and bringing to fore, those who show ample golf playing skills and apply them with care and meticulousness.

And in this monthly medal event, Shahid Abbas emerged as the champion of the day with reliable, dependable and consistent shot making to accumulate sizable stable ford points that propelled him to the top. And at the conclusion of the 18 holes he blossomed as the winner and the October Monthly Medal Title winner in the handicap category 0-12.

In the handicap segment 13-18, the superb one was young Hammad Baig. This talented youngster put up an admirable effort and putted with confidence during 18 holes stable ford format competition. As a result he came first and emerged as the best one in handicap range 13-18. Others who ended up happy with their performances in the handicap category 13 to 18 were Dr Nadeem, Khalid Ch and Agha Asad. Senior section winner was Imran Mairaj with Zia Maqbool second and Abid Farooq, third.