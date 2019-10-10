Governor says minorities enjoying equal rights

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday praised the minorities for playing their due role in the development of the country, saying they were enjoying equal rights. He expressed these views in a meeting with the parliamentarians from minorities including Senator Brig (r) John Kenneth Williams, members National Assembly Jamshed Thomas and Shuneela Rooth, who called on him at the Governor’s House. According to an official handout, the parliamentarians discussed the present political situation and other administrative affairs in the province.The Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were also discussed. The parliamentarians expressed solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and said that Christian community stood by their Kashmiri brethren.The governor said the Constitution ensured equal rights to minorities living in the country and all communities were enjoying equal rights. He said that the present government was taking practical steps for protection of minorities’ rights.