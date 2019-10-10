ANF official injured

Rawalpindi :The police have launched an investigating into the incident of firing by unknown persons on ANF staff at Gulsitan Colony, Rawalpindi in which one ANF official was injured.

ANF Staff along with local Police Rawalpindi are searching for the accused.

While, the police denied that an official of ANF sustained bullet injuries, saying that it was aerial firing near the house of an ANF staffer Mohammad Shuaib, however, the police have found two bullet shells.

SP (Pothohar) Syed Ali said that they police would hunt down the shooter as different police parties were searching the area with the personnel of ANF.