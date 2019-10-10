221 criminals arrested in a week

Islamabad :The Islamabad police have arrested 221 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, the police spokesman said.

36 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested. Police also arrested 29 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, police held 13 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 5.062 kilograms hashish, 1.532 kilograms heroin, 26 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 13 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols and 53 rounds from them. Moreover, Police nabbed 129 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures.