‘Education system being made responsive to market needs’

Islamabad :Efforts are under way to make Pakistan’s education system responsive and relevant to the market needs, said Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training & National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday.

He said this during a meeting with Chairman of Turkey's AK Party Foreign Affairs Cevdet Y lmaz at the party's headquarters in Ankara.

The two discussed ways to promote ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Leading a five-member delegation, the minister said Pakistan-Turkey relationship is deepening with each passing day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The entire world witnessed this friendship and brotherhood during United Nations General Assembly session where Turkey stood by Pakistan like a rock after India’s illegal annexation of its occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

Shafqat Mahmood briefed the Turkish dignitary about reform programme of the present Government and said efforts were underway to make Pakistan’s education system responsive and relevant to the market needs.

Cevdet Yilmaz showed satisfaction at the growing collaboration with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its support during the failed 15 July 2016 coup attempt and subsequent steps taken by Pakistan in support of Turkey. He showed concern at the regional situation after India’s illegal and unilateral actions and expressed support to Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He underlined that the issue should be peacefully resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also showed a keen desire to develop institutional linkages of AK Party with Pakistani political parties.

The Pakistan delegation also visited various institutions in Ankara to observe technical education and vocational training facilities in Turkey and to share experience and expertise.

The delegation visited the Directorate General of Technical Education, Altindag Iskitler Technical High School and Altindag Ataturk Technical High School, Ankara.

The delegates include the minister, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Chairman of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hassan, Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khannd and Director-General Naeem Siddiqui.