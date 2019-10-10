Labourers’ welfare to be ensured: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday Ansar Majeed Khan said that safeguarding the rights of labourer was necessary.

The orders have been issued for the upgrade of grade-I employees, the minister said while chairing the 144th meeting of governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) at PESSI head office. He stated welfare of the labourers would be ensured after taking industry into confidence. He maintained that instructions had been issued regarding approval of grant of ad hoc relief fund for the employees of PESSI. Quality education is being ensured to the children of labourers. Labours are been awarded their basic rights according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Performance of labour inspectors has been linked with the registration of workers, the minister said.

During the meeting, consultation was held on the proposal of inspection-free regime in Punjab. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said that Modi government would have to stop Muslim genocide in Indian-Held Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level, he said, adding that Imran Khan’s address in UNGA had shaken the Modi government. After Imran Khan speech in UNGA, Modi is being considered the worst dictator in the human history. Ansar Majeed condemned Indian army’s firing in which two young boys were martyred.

APP adds: District Commissioner Asghar Joiya on Wednesday said that preventive measures and surveillance strategies were being adopted to control dengue in the provincial capital. Delivering a lecture at Government Degree College for Women, Kot Lakhpat here, he said that prevention activities were related to masses so the people should ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and take care of themselves by wearing full dress, especially in the morning and evening while going outside in parks.

People should use mosquito repellent lotions to protect them from mosquito bites, he maintained. He said that anti-dengue spray was also being carried out in various locations in the City, adding that anti-dengue campaign would be continued until elimination of dengue. The DC said that outdoor and indoor dengue surveillance was being ensured in houses, industries, hospitals, markets and other areas.