Court extends judicial remand of Sana till 18th

LAHORE: A narcotics court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah till October 18 in a case of trafficking 15kg heroin.

As the hearing commenced, the ANF prosecutor implored the court to frame charges against the accused after which the court issued notices to the defendant counsel. Officials of the Safe City Authority also appeared before the court and submitted a footage in the court.

The counsel of the accused stated that now they have no reservation that the footage will be discarded. He said that the stance of his client has proven true after seeing the video.

The counsel claimed that the entire story of taking out bags and discovering drugs was made up. After watching the video, everyone knows that Rana Sanaullah’s version of the story is correct, the counsel claimed.

However, the court, after hearing both parties, extended the judicial remand of Rana Sana for nine days. After the hearing, Rana Sanaullah, talking to the media, said the CCTV footage has proven his innocence, adding that he has been nominated in a false and politically-motivated case. Talking about long march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana said every PML-N worker from Punjab will come out if party decides to participate in the protest. “I have neither seen heroin in my life nor have I smoked a cigarette,” he said.