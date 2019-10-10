Court extends judicial remand of Maryam, cousin till 23rd

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz till October 23. She is an accused in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills alleged money laundering investigations.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Maryam’s cousin Yousaf Abbas, co-accused in the case, for the same period. The officials of the Camp and Kot Lakhpat Jails produced both the accused before the court of duty judge Jawadul Hassan. As the hearing commenced, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the investigation into the case is in process and the bureau is also to investigate former premier Nawaz Sharif in this case. He said a reference will be submitted before the court as the investigation gets completed.

The court marked the physical attendance of the accused and allowed Maryam, Yousaf and their counsel to have a meeting in a separate room for consultations. The judge asked Maryam to leave the rostrum and sit on his chair, saying that due to rush, there could be a security issue. On which, the counsel of Maryam said they know all the faces and there is no chance of such a situation. The judge remarked: “You may not know all the faces.”

After the hearing, Maryam Nawaz, talking to the media, denied recovery of a mobile phone from her possession, saying that even the IG Prisons himself has refuted this news. Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long march, Maryam said the government would go the same way as it gained power.