President Alvi, Sarwar discuss political situation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and discussed with him political situation and other issues.

On his arrival in Lahore, President Arif Alvi was received by the Punjab governor. Both leaders held a meeting in Governor’s House and discussed the political situation and the prevailing issues confronting the country.

Meanwhile, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Javed Iqbal, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) General Secretary Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, Dr Hamayun Pervaiz and others called on Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

While speaking with them, the Punjab governor said, “We have defeated India on every fronts and India will meet humiliation for lobbying against Pakistan in FATF.” Pakistani political and military leadership’s China visit is successful from every aspect, he said, adding the second phase of CPEC would bring more development and prosperity to Pakistan.

He said the PTI government was taking steps for economic stability in the country. He said the government was taking measures to alleviate poverty, control prices of essential items and provide basic facilities to the public but the opposition was criticising every step just for their petty political interests.

“We will not let opposition succeed in its mission to mislead the public and Pakistan will continue its journey towards stability, economic growth and development,” he said. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistan’s political and military leadership diligently fought the Kashmir case which India could not digest and it was conspiring and lobbying against Pakistan in FATF.” The way we defeated India on every front, we will not let India succeed in its evil designs, he added.