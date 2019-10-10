NAB chairman issues policy guidelines for DGs of regional offices

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal issued policy guidelines to all the Regional Bureaus of the NAB for summoning the businessmen in NAB proceedings with giving directions that the businessmen not be called for appearance through telephone massages.

In a letter sent to all the Director General of the Regional Offices of the NAB from the NAB Headquarter Islamabad, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed that the businessmen not be called for appearance through telephone massages in case of requirement notice convening the details and reasons for alleging the person in the case will be issued for provision of written reply.

He directed that after receipt of reply if the same is found unsatisfactory or needs further explanation then questioner be delivered. It was also directed to Director General of all the regions of NAB that the Director General of Regional NAB will examine the reply of each question and if found unsatisfactory the businessmen will be summoned for personal appearance as per law and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

It is to be mentioned that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had already directed to refer the cases of business community’ with regard to income and sales tax related cases to Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and the NAB would not take suo moto action against bank defaulters and will refer to Banking Courts for appropriate action as per law.