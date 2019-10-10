Climate effort

Climate change is an undeniable reality which is still being denied in some parts of the world. Pakistan saw its first big public awareness initiative on climate change through the Climate March held last month. But marches just aren’t enough.

In the Western world, environmental philanthropists have banded together for the Climate Emergency Fund. But sadly, no sort of similar effort is seen in Pakistan. As a society, the responsibility rests on us to create awareness which leads to effort.

Zoha Fatima

Islamabad