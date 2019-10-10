close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 10, 2019

Climate effort

Newspost

 
October 10, 2019

Climate change is an undeniable reality which is still being denied in some parts of the world. Pakistan saw its first big public awareness initiative on climate change through the Climate March held last month. But marches just aren’t enough.

In the Western world, environmental philanthropists have banded together for the Climate Emergency Fund. But sadly, no sort of similar effort is seen in Pakistan. As a society, the responsibility rests on us to create awareness which leads to effort.

Zoha Fatima

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost