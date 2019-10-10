close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Umar Amin fined for slow over rate

Sports

KARACHI: Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match. Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.

