Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Gold down Rs200/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped Rs200/tola in the local bullion market on Wednesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates moved down to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs171 to Rs74,760.

Meanwhile, in the international market, prices dropped $3 to $1,502/ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, the association said.

