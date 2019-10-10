Gold down Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped Rs200/tola in the local bullion market on Wednesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates moved down to Rs87,200/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs171 to Rs74,760.

Meanwhile, in the international market, prices dropped $3 to $1,502/ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, the association said.