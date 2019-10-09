Students protest against shortage of teachers

MANSEHRA: The students of Government High School, Doar Mera, in Torghar on Tuesday took to the streets and blocked the main artery to all sort of traffic for hours against the shortage of teachers.

“We have been attending the school for the last almost five months. The school administration has started 9th-grade classes without the appointment of teachers,” Muhammad Qasim, one of protesting students, said.

The students blocked Doar Mera road to traffic, placing rocks and setting used tyres on fire. They were also chanting slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for doing nothing for the promotion of education.

The traffic remained suspended for hours because of the blockade of the road and passengers travelling between Doar Mera and Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, remained stranded for hours.

Muhammad Qasim said that the government had upgraded Government Middle School, Doar Mera, to higher secondary school and also started regular classes but none of the teachers was appointed as yet.

“We will also stage a protest and block this artery to traffic for an indefinite period if teachers are not appointed,” another student, Shah Nawaz, said.

Meanwhile, the district education officer, Khan Mohammad Swati, has announced up-gradation of government high school in Shinkiari to higher secondary school.

“This school is being

upgraded to higher secondary school and first

and second years classes would be started from coming educational session,” Swati said speaking at an annual day foundation of the school.